Mercedes Benz 230SL Cabriolet 1964

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Mercedes-Benz 230SL Pagode 1964 dark blue in good condition In 1963 on the Autosalon from Geneva the successor of the 190 SL was introduced, the Mercedes-Benz 230SL (W113), built till 1967. This is a 1964 230SL convertible with the upstanding spare tire. Paint is dark blue with dark blue leather interior and in a beautiful and good condition. Paint, chrome, interior etc are very beautiful. The 2306 CC 6 in line 150 HP engine is fully checked in our workshop. Drives very good in combination with the 4 speed manual gearbox. The car has a blue mohair softtop. Really a beautiful car and great to drive. Car has Danish title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.

  • Ad ID
    416268
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > 230SL
  • Year
    1964
Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

