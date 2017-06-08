Mercedes-Benz 230 C Coupe 1979

loading Loading please wait....
SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Mercedes-Benz 230 C 1979, factory original, first paint, 56.745 kms, true timecapsule This Mercedes-benz W123 has been built between 1976 and 1985 en delivered in many variants. Also this rare coupe version. This very beautiful Mercedes_benz 230C is delivered in 1979 and is in very good shape. The car is factory original and unimpaired. The car has its first paint Chinablaue and is damage free. The original dealer notifications are fully filled in and are present. This Mercedes-Benz is a real collectorsitem. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

  • Ad ID
    415595
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > 230
  • Year
    1979
Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

