Mercedes Benz 230 1939

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Mercedes Benz 230 Cabriolet 1939 restored in very good condition 1939 Marvellous restored Mercedes Benz 230 convertible in very good condition. This 4-seat convertible has two-tone blue paint with dark blue leather interior. The 2229 cc 6 cyl 55 hp engine is fully revised. The car runs and drives excellent. This car is a very beautiful 230 cabriolet version. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409880
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > 230
  • Year
    1939
Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

