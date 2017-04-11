loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz 220s/Se Cabriolet

€110,000 (£93,841)
car description

This Mercedes-Benz 220S Cabriolet was manufactured in 1959 and subsequently exported to the East Coast of America. It came to the UK in early 1990. The car then underwent a very high quality restoration, which was completed in 1992. With red coachwork and matching red leather interior this is a wonderful opportunity to acquire a rare and much sought-after soft-top Mercedes-Benz. The car has a UK tittle.

More information on: www.kucarfa.nl

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258329
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > 220s/Se Cabriolet
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1959
  • Mileage
    8800 mi
Stephensonweg 13
Gorinchem, 4207 HA, Zuid-Holland
Netherlands

