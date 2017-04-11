Mercedes-Benz > 220s/Se Cabriolet

car description

This Mercedes-Benz 220S Cabriolet was manufactured in 1959 and subsequently exported to the East Coast of America. It came to the UK in early 1990. The car then underwent a very high quality restoration, which was completed in 1992. With red coachwork and matching red leather interior this is a wonderful opportunity to acquire a rare and much sought-after soft-top Mercedes-Benz. The car has a UK tittle.



More information on: www.kucarfa.nl