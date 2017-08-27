car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Mercedes Benz 220 A Cabriolet 1952 as new 1952 Mercedes Benz 220 A fully body off restored. This unique car is excellent restored and is as new. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.