SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Mercedes Benz 220 A Cabriolet 1952 as new 1952 Mercedes Benz 220 A fully body off restored. This unique car is excellent restored and is as new. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.
left-hand-drive mercedes benz 220 a convertible 1952 restored german petrol
Kleiweg 1
5145NA,
Netherlands
