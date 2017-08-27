loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes Benz 220 A Cabriolet 1952

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Mercedes Benz 220 A Cabriolet 1952 as new 1952 Mercedes Benz 220 A fully body off restored. This unique car is excellent restored and is as new. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive mercedes benz 220 a convertible 1952 restored german petrol

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308190
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > 220
  • Year
    1952
Kleiweg 1
5145NA,
Netherlands

