MERCEDES 220 A Class 2015

Beautiful Blue A220D AMG, Revering Camera, ISOFIX, SAT NAV, More Info to Follow, View by Appointment please get in touch, credit and debit cards accepted, finance available non real time examples given call for accurate quote, HPI clear and drive away with full MOT and service. 1 owner, Blue, View by Appointment please get in touch, credit and debit cards accepted, finance available, HPI clear, GBP 17,999.
6 Month Warranty ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alarm Alcantara Upholstery Alloy Wheels AMG Alloys AMG Bodykit Auto Lights Auto Wipers AUX Port Bluetooth Phone Conn Catalytic Converter CD Player Central Locking Climate Control Colour Coded Comfort Seats Cruise Control Curtain Airbags DAB Radio Daytime LED Running Lights Digital Climate Control Driver Airbag Dual View Screen Elec Folding Mirrors Electric Mirrors Front and Side Airbags Front Arm Rest Front Fog Lights Front, Side, Rear Airbags Half Leather HPI Clear Isofix System Leather Interior LED Lights Paddle Shift Passenger Airbag Passenger Airbags Radio Remote Locking Reversing Camera SAT NAV - Professional SatNav Side Airbags Traction Control Trip Computer Twin Airbags Upgraded Alloys USB Connection
2A Priory Court,, Beech Hill,, Reading
Reading, RG7 2BJ, Berkshire
United Kingdom
Anyone who keeps a weather eye on the market for Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gu...
As the first in a line of modern four-door coupes, the original CLS help...