1964 Mercedes-Benz 220 SEB 6.3 Conversion

car description

1964 Mercedes Benz 220 SEB 6.3 s/n 11102110067959 Dark Bordeaux Red and Beige Grey with Cognac Leather Interior In 1961, Mercedes-Benz changed their W111 and W112 generation cars continuing development of the famed “Adenauer” and Ponton cars. In two-door hardtop form, the clean and spacious design delivered the comfort of a closed car with the exhilaration of a convertible. The new cars incorporated a number of advanced technical and convenience features including independent suspension all around, fuel injection, and disc brakes. Powered by robust six cylinder engines, these elegant and luxurious cars were highly sought after and remain so today. In 1969, the line up was further enhanced by the 3.5 V8, which made a notable difference in performance and has since become an iconic version of this body design. This particular factory sunroof coupe example is presented in dark Bordeaux red with beige grey roof (indicated to be the original exterior colors per the data plate) with leather palomino interior. The car appears to have been well cared for over the past fifty years and this is evident in several areas where original finishes and materials still remain. Some years ago, the si