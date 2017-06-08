car description

This car is not currnetly located at Fantasy Junction, but is expected to arrive December of 2017. 1964 Mercedes Benz 220 SE Cabriolet s/n 11102310026883 Eng. no. 127.984.10-002983 Dark Blue with Cream Leather Introduced in 1961, the W111 and W112 generation of Mercedes-Benz S-Class replaced the famed “Adenauer” cars as well as the Ponton cars in two-door form. They incorporated a number of advanced technical and convenience features including independent suspension all around, fuel injection, and disc brakes. In cabriolet form, they are particularly elegant and desirable, and this example’s appeal is further enhanced by its elegant color combination and the rare fitment of a manual transmission. This particular 220SE cabriolet, with full European specification, was purchased when about a year old by an American working in Switzerland. Upon returning to Palo Alto, California at the end of his employment contract, he brought with him the car. The car has been in California since about 1965 with the same owner who passed away in late 2010 or early 2011. During his ownership, the car was repainted, dash top wood refinished, the seats recovered, and a beautiful tan canvas new top insta