Mercedes Benz - 200 D Universal - 1962 - Lot of 2 cars

Mercedes Benz 200 D Universal 1962, for restoration.These rare models were produced by IMA in Belgium and by Movauto and Santos in Portugal in low quantities. Were produced from knock down kits of Mercedes sedans. Known as Universal or Kombi. These “chassis only” vehicles were shipped from Sindelfingen with four doors, but no roof or rear body sections. IMA ,Santos and Movauto built the roof, rear body panels, inner rear fenders, and tail gate from scratch. They also modified the rear doors to correspond to the newer roofline. Very rare piece today, this car is in need of a full restoration,. Is complete, but the headlighd and tail lights have been modified and changed for moer modern ones. Anyway, the correct parts are very easy to find.The interior is compelte and the diesel engine is running. Needs a good service as the car has been stopped for some years. Very rare oportunity to find one of these models for sale. 177.000 km non verifiable. Mit MOT approved. Other 200 D Universal with documents is included. In very bad conditions, for restoration or for parts. Please see the photos.The car is in Porto city ,north of Portugal.This is a used vehicle. It is highly advisable to view the vehicle before bidding, to avoid disappointment afterwards.To arrange a viewing appointment or for more info, please contact Catawiki. Offers are excluding transport and export, unless otherwise indicated.