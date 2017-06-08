MERCEDES-BENZ 200 C C SE 4dr

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: 200 Trim: C C SE 4dr Body: Sedan Trans: Manual Mileage: 18945 Engine Size: 1991 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Cruise control with speedtronic variable speed limiter, LED daytime running lights, Bluetooth interface for hands free telephone, USB connection, Attention assist, Collision prevention assist, Reversing camera, Mercedes Audio 20 radio/single CD + telephone keypad, DAB Digital radio, Electric windows one touch open/close, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Radiator grille with integral star and 2 louvres in matt iridium silver, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Electric front seat height adjustment, Dual zone automatic climate control, Partial electric front seats, Pre-Safe anticipatory safety system, Electronic parking brake, Remote central locking, Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser, Chrome surround electric key, Agility control suspension with selective damping system, Tyre inflation kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    412720
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > 200
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    18945 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    1991
  • Engine Model
    1991
