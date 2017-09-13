loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz 190SL

$34,500 (£25,944)
car description

1957 Mercedes Benz 190SL Complete Restoration with Detachable Hard Top. This is a 1957 Mercedes Benz 190SL Roadster. Black with a white leather interior, black convertible top, manual transmission.The paint and body work has been done, the interior and carpet was completely replaced. The radio and gauges were rebuilt and all the chrome has been redone. All the weather stripping and the convertible top are new.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    324294
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    13/09/2017
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > 190SL
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Colour type
    Metallic
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-wheel drive
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1957
  • Mileage
    69488 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
Plano, Texas

