Mercedes-Benz > 190SL

A very original 190SL presented beautifully in White with Grey Leather. This car has never been restored but benefits from a new paint and interior.



Sometimes we are lucky to offer a very special car for sale which ticks all the right boxes.



These 190SLs are stunningly attractive cars which were built during the great years of Mercedes Benz engineering and when new, cost just over half the price of a 300SL Gullwing. Today thanks to Mercedes policy of parts availability and simple engineering, they offer an affordable and rather glamorous way of convertible classic motoring.



This particular 190SL was sold new in California and has remained in that State until now.



For those who are not in the know, Californian cars are great, the climate is wonderfully dry, rust is not an issue and they are huge Classic car enthusiasts. They also happen to host Pebble Beach and Monterey, perhaps the best Classic car meet in the world.



This is a matching number car which retains its original components and Hardtop. It has had only two owners in its life, the last for over 30 years. This last owner was very active in the MB 190SL Owners Club and even hosted the annual Club Concours in 2004. Naturally he treated his own 190SL very well indeed.



In 2001 this last owner carried out a very thorough restoration to a very high standard at a cost of over $50,000. It included a bare metal respray, mechanical work, new interior and soft top, new chrome and restored period Blaupunkt radio. A large file contains the receipts for all of this work.



A copy of the Mercedes Benz Classic Centre certificate shows that it was originally supplied in DB050 White with the hardtop and hubcaps in DB040 Black and the interior in DB955 Grey leather.



It still carries this colour combination to this day, although the hardtop and hubcaps are now painted white.



In the past few years this car has seen little use, but remains in excellent condition with high quality paint over straight panels . The panel gaps are good and overall this is a very crisply presented car. The chrome is good, as are the glass and lights. The interior is excellent reflecting the high quality workmanship and the seats are in good shape with no sagging and the carpet is the correct square weave pattern. The dash top has also been re-trimmed in grey leather and the instruments are in good condition, as is the ivory steering wheel and period Blaupunkt radio. It also has the very rare, valuable, and working, mechanical glove box clock.



The Black soft top is in excellent shape and the hood cover is trimmed in grey leather.



The engine bay is clean and nicely detailed and one may notice that it still has the original and rare Solex carburetors and factory airbox.



The boot is clean and tidy and the original jack and wheel brace are present.



As we wrote, this car ticks all the boxes and represents an excellent opportunity to acquire a superb, rust free, matching numbers 190SL which comes from long term 30 year ownership. It has been very well restored in its original colour combination and comes with its original factory hardtop, data card, Heritage Certificate and a huge boxful of receipts and Mercedes Benz literature.