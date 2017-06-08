Mercedes Benz 190SL Cabriolet 1962

car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Mercedes Benz 190SL 1962 in very good condition The Mercedes Benz 190SL was built between 1955 and 1963. This is a 1962 Mercedes, in beautiful restored condition. The combination of beautiful chrome and red paint (Feuerrot) is really excellent. The leather interior in colour cognac is in beautiful condition and makes the car look very chic.The car has the original 1897 CC, 4 cyl, 105 HP engine and manual gearbox. Both the in- and outside of this car is in very beautiful condition, ready for lots of driving fun and a good investment also. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.