Mercedes Benz 190SL Cabriolet 1960

car description

Mercedes-Benz 190SL Roadster 1960 in very good condition The Mercedes Benz 190SL is a convertible, built between 1955 and 1963 and was the small version of the iconic 300SL. This Mercedes was delivered in 1960. The car is in a beautiful restored condition and has marvelous blue paint, beautiful chrome and a very beautiful black interior. Car has the 1897 CC 4 cyl 105 HP engine and manual gearbox. The car also has a black mohair softtop. Both the in- and outside of this car are beautiful and the car runs great. Car has European title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.