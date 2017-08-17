Mercedes-Benz 190SL Cabriolet 1960

car description

Mercedes Benz 190 SL cabriolet 1960 with a rare 3rd seat The 190 SL from Mercedes Benz is already very iconic. This 190 SL was delivered in 1960 in Weissgrau paint. The marvelous interior has blue leather and the original dashboard in paint colour with chrome clocks. Special and very rare is the third seat in the back. This is an original and rare accessory. The Mercedes drives great and is very comfortable. The 190 SL has power brakes and recently the brakes were fully revised. This Mercedes Benz is ready for a lot of driving fun. Car has German title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.