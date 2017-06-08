loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes Benz 190SL Cabriolet 1957

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Mercedes-Benz 190SL 1957, Feuerwehr rot, restored in top condition This elegant Mercedes-Benz 190SL is delivered in 1957. In 2010 the 190SL is totally restored and got beautiful Mercedes original ‘Feuerwehr ‘ rotpaint. The chrome is in top condition and a marvellous combination with the paint. The interior is cream leather with several chrome details. Optic and technic in very good condition. The original 1897CC, 120 HP engine is revised and in top condition. This fantastic Mercedes-Benz 190SL is ready for many rides but also a good investment. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

