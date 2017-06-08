Mercedes Benz 190SL 1961

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Mercedes Benz 190 SL cabriolet 1961 in very good condition 1961 Mercedes Benz 190 SL convertible in very good condition. This 2-seat ‘luxury roadster’was built in Stuttgart between 1955 and 1963. The car has the original 1897 cc 120 hp engine and a fully synchronised 4-speed gearbox. The car is fully technical checked in our garage and drives fabulous. This 190SL has a black mohair softtop, a new black leather interior and the original Becker radio. The car is registered in Holland since 1993. A very beautiful 190SL and a good investment. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.