1962 MERCEDES BENZ 190 SL ROADSTER

--Ivory with Black leather interior, Grey carpeting, Black convertible top and White factory hardtop, Exceptional Restoration, Matching numbers, 4-speed, Three owners from new. In the 1950s, Max Hoffman was a great influencer of auto imports in the US, under his guidance Mercedes-Benz designed the 190 SL to debut alongside the 300 SL Gullwing-Roadster model range, as a lighter and more affordable but equally exquisite option. Launched at the New York International Auto Show in 1954, the 190 SL was produced from 1955 through 1963 and, although not built as a race car, its Sport Leichtbau monocoque construction, aluminum hood and doors ensured speeds afforded the model some competition success and it fast became the sport favorite of the jet set due to its usability and fun factor. Finished on January 2nd, 1962, this 190 SL was one of the last 190 SL’s produced before production ended. It was delivered in its current color combination (confirmed by the Mercedes Benz data card) to a young woman as a birthday gift from her father. She kept the 190 for three years prior to selling to Mr. Ted Gowland, Jr. It remained in the Gowland family until 2012! In 2012 and in its most recent owners