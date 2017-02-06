loading Loading please wait....
» » »

1959 Mercedes-Benz 190SL

Compare this car
$89,500 (£73,148.35)
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Beautifully Original 1959 Mercedes-Benz 190SL This 1959 Mercedes-Benz 190SL is in beautiful original condition and is absolutely rust free. Red with black interior, this 190 is an excellent driver and full of integrity. The car just completed the Colorado Grand in August and it did very well. A great buy and a very collectible car for only $89,500

Accessories

1959 mercedes benz 190 sl red german petrol

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235144
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > 190SL
  • Year
    1959
Email Dealer >>

24-30 46th Street
Astoria, 11103, New York
United States

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed