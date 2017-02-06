Beautifully Original 1959 Mercedes-Benz 190SL This 1959 Mercedes-Benz 190SL is in beautiful original condition and is absolutely rust free. Red with black interior, this 190 is an excellent driver and full of integrity. The car just completed the Colorado Grand in August and it did very well. A great buy and a very collectible car for only $89,500
1959 mercedes benz 190 sl red german petrol
24-30 46th Street
Astoria, 11103, New York
United States
