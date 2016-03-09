Mercedes-Benz > 190E

car description

A spotless, one owner Mercedes 190E 2 litre with just 52,700 miles.



Purchased by its one lady owner in March 1992 from Speeds Mercedes Benz in Chesterfield with the extra Blaupunkt Cambridge stereo (still present), electric aerial and rear spoiler.



The car has 4 stamps in the service book but the owner has also supplied details of all other expenditure including services every year from 2006 to the present by their local garage. Items replaced include new exhaust at 44,000 miles, aux drive belt at 46,000 miles, front discs pads and battery at 47,800 miles, front suspension arm and rear springs at 50,000 miles. We have since taken the car to be serviced at Mercedes Tonbridge, and we have also changed the brake fluid. The car has good tyres all-round (the rears are new) and an MOT that expires 4 May 2018 (tyre advisory has been addressed).



The bodywork is free from dings, dents and scratches, the wheels trims are unmarked and the interior is immaculate as this car has been garaged since new. All electrics work and the car has an independent immobiliser with two fobs. The first aid kit is still present and untouched, we have 2 keys and the car is HPi clear (certificate present). The car drives without fault. The car was first registered withe the plate A16BSW and this stays with the it.



We are 30 seconds from junction 2a off the M26 and 5 minutes from junction 2 off the M20. Viewing strictly by appointment. Call us ANYTIME on 07711 645 465 to view or for a friendly chat. Part exchange considered. Credit and debit cards accepted. All our cars are prepared to the highest standards and can be viewed in our brand new fully lit unit, day or night.