Mercedes-Benz 190E

£5,000 - £7,000
Classic Car Auctions - CCA September 2017 Classic Car Sale
23 Sep 2017

car description

Offered for sale is a 2.0L 1989 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.0 Automatic automatic that has been with the current owner for the last 4 years. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 108/135. Really lovely. Fantastic starter classic. Form an orderly queue...Presented in gleaming Red with an immaculate interiorShowing just 72,000 miles warranted by the vendorClearly a well-pampered car that has been cherished and sits wellComprehensive service history and the original handbooksHas matching dealer number plates and rear window stickerRecently serviced by a Mercedes specialist  Exterior: 4/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/mercedes-benz-190e-2-0-automatic.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307949
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Last updated
    27/08/2017
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > 190E
  • Colour
    Red
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    72050 mi
  • Engine Size
    2.0
Auction information
  • Auction Date:
    23/09/2017
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom

