Offered for sale is a 2.0L 1989 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.0 Automatic automatic that has been with the current owner for the last 4 years. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 108/135. Really lovely. Fantastic starter classic. Form an orderly queue...Presented in gleaming Red with an immaculate interiorShowing just 72,000 miles warranted by the vendorClearly a well-pampered car that has been cherished and sits wellComprehensive service history and the original handbooksHas matching dealer number plates and rear window stickerRecently serviced by a Mercedes specialist Exterior: 4/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/mercedes-benz-190e-2-0-automatic.