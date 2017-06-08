MERCEDES-BENZ 190 One Owner From New Low Mileage

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 1992 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: 190 Trim: One Owner From New Low Mileage Body: Sedan Trans: Manual Mileage: 74260 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: RED

One Owner From New, Very Low Mileage, No Rust, Full Service History. Unmarked Interior, Power Steering, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Central Locking, CD Player, Rear Head Rest, Wood Capping, Totally Standard Example, Original Service Book, 20 Service Stamps In Book, Folder Full Of Service Invoices, Original Handbooks, Spare Keys,

  • Ad ID
    404262
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > 190
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    74260 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    1997
  • Engine Model
    1997
£2,450

Optimus Motors Ltd
Leicester, LE54GL, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

