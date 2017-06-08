MERCEDES-BENZ 190 Auto

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 1992 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: 190 Trim: Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 166000 Engine Size: 2599 Ext Color: BLACK

FINISHED IN METALLIC BLACK , COMPLIMENTED WITH THE CORRECT PERIOD INTERIOR. family owned since 1999 and only two keepers prior. Four registered on the V5. An excellent history file accompanies this car with fourteen stamps of service to 1999 and two further stamps in 2007 and 2010, many invoices totalling in excess of

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    405198
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > 190
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    166000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2599
  • Engine Model
    2599
