1958 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL

car description

Chequered Flag International is pleased to offer this 1958 Mercedes 190 SL Coupe in light Blue (DB334) with Blue interior. Original matching engine (#8502264) see data card. 67,590 miles. This is an unusually good and very original rust and accident free example. Original fenders, floors, etc. Perfect body with perfect panel fit. Paint is older but very presentable, chrome is excellent. Interior is good. Mechanically excellent. Original Solex's just rebuilt. Comes with its original hard top, plus a new soft top frame and a new Dark Blue canvas soft top (see below). Also has its original books, spare and two sets of original keys. I really believe this is one of the last good, original 190 SL's, this is how I used to find them 30 years ago. This is for a knowledgeable buyer. Inspections encouraged. All sales AS-IS. Sales tax and license fees due if delivered in California. Visit Chequered Flag International online at chequeredflag.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 310-827-8665 today to schedule your test drive.