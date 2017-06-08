loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

1957 Mercedes 190SL/SOLD

Photos Map

car description

1957 Mercedes 190SL/SOLD We have the privilege of offering this spectacular 190SL... perhaps the best one ever in our inventory. In its past this immaculate car was in the private collections of two 190SL Club presidents. That says a lot, but what says more is that the current owner, a true enthusiast and a great friend of deGarmo Ltd., has taken the car on numerous 1000 mile tours, cherishing and using the car as it was intended! Ready today for concours and touring in style. Offered at a market correct $215,000/SOLD

Accessories

left-hand-drive 1957 mercedes 190 sl sold german petrol

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    416293
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > 190
  • Year
    1957
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

69 Weed Avenue, Norwalk, Connecticut 06850
Norwalk, California
United States

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!