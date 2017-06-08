car description

1957 Mercedes 190SL/SOLD We have the privilege of offering this spectacular 190SL... perhaps the best one ever in our inventory. In its past this immaculate car was in the private collections of two 190SL Club presidents. That says a lot, but what says more is that the current owner, a true enthusiast and a great friend of deGarmo Ltd., has taken the car on numerous 1000 mile tours, cherishing and using the car as it was intended! Ready today for concours and touring in style. Offered at a market correct $215,000/SOLD