Mercedes Benz 180 Saloon 1960

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Mercedes-Benz Ponton 180, Mittelblau, 1960 in good condition The Ponton is a saloon, built by Mercedes between 1953 and 1962. This Mercedes-Benz Ponton 180 was delivered at 1 January 1960. Both the in- and outside are in a beautiful used condition. The car has the original colour Mittelblau (350H) and a grey cloth interior. The car has the original 1897 CC, 4 cyl, 78 HP engine and manual gearbox with steering wheel gearing. Drives great. So a beautiful, very well driving Mercedes Benz Ponton 180, ready for a lot of driving fun. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.