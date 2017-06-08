Mercedes Benz - 180 Ponton - 1957

car description

Mercedes Benz 180 Ponton from 1957 restored, in good condition.It belongs to the first "Pontoon" series, with side-valve engine. This vehicle was completely renovated in the year 2009, with original spare parts and respecting its origin. Equipped with two fog lamps in front and two reflectors, which were compulsory in Spain in the 1950s. It keeps its original Telefunken radioIt is registered as a historical vehicle in Spain, but also has its old Spanish registration. It passes the MOT in Spain every 5 years, it now has a valid inspection until 2019. The bodywork and chassis are rust-free, as you can see in the pictures. Very good mechanical performance. Whitewall tyres with little use.It has a small flaw on the front hood’s paintwork that can be seen in the photos. Moreover it is in very good condition and all its components work correctly. It has belts in the four seats. The car is in Barcelona, Spain. Auction bids do not include transport or exportation, unless otherwise noted.In order to avoid disappointment, it is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding. To make an appointment for a visit, please contact Catawiki directly.