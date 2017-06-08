loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Mercedes Benz 180 C Ponton 1962

Photos Map

car description

Mercedes Benz 180 C Ponton 1962 in very good condition with sunroof The 180 C Ponton (W120) is a 4 door Mercedes Benz saloon, built between 1953 and 1962. Only 9280 of the 180 C were built between 1961 and 1962. This 1962 Mercedes has a beautiful body and interior.The car is in Holland since 1974 and the last owner owned this car since 1996. The car has a 1897 CC engine and manual gearbox. So a very beautiful Mercedes Benz 180 C. Technics in very good condition. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive mercedes benz 180 c ponton 1962 4-door manual sunroof saloon german petrol

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409562
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > 180
  • Year
    1962
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!