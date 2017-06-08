car description

Mercedes Benz 180 C Ponton 1962 in very good condition with sunroof The 180 C Ponton (W120) is a 4 door Mercedes Benz saloon, built between 1953 and 1962. Only 9280 of the 180 C were built between 1961 and 1962. This 1962 Mercedes has a beautiful body and interior.The car is in Holland since 1974 and the last owner owned this car since 1996. The car has a 1897 CC engine and manual gearbox. So a very beautiful Mercedes Benz 180 C. Technics in very good condition. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.