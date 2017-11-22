MERCEDES 180 420 SL 1988

car description

Mercedes 420 SL sports 1988, Finished in Brilliant White,with superb Black Leather interior,headrests,hard and soft tops,automatic,power steering,power windows,light up vanity mirrors,stereo system and CD,abs,alloys,;tinted glass,none smokers car, complete with all tools, and Mercedes first aid kit,only 82,000 miles from new,with some service history, plus service invoices,and almost every MOT since new,maintained to the highest standard,fitted with new stainless steel exhaust system, garaged from new, drives like new,one of the last of this model,;totally superb. GBP 27995.00 ;