MERCEDES 180 420 SL 1988

Map

car description

Mercedes 420 SL sports 1988, Finished in Brilliant White,with superb Black Leather interior,headrests,hard and soft tops,automatic,power steering,power windows,light up vanity mirrors,stereo system and CD,abs,alloys,;tinted glass,none smokers car, complete with all tools, and Mercedes first aid kit,only 82,000 miles from new,with some service history, plus service invoices,and almost every MOT since new,maintained to the highest standard,fitted with new stainless steel exhaust system, garaged from new, drives like new,one of the last of this model,;totally superb. GBP 27995.00 ;

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403614
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    22/11/2017
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > 180
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Mileage
    82000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    4.196
  • Engine Model
    420 SL
£28,995

Gomshall, Surrey Hills
Guildford, GU5 9QB, Surrey
United Kingdom

