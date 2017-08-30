Offered for sale is a 1.8L 1954 Mercedes 170SV manual. Coming with a partial history file, this lot's condition scores 80/135. Further details to follow. Exterior: 3/5, Interior: 3/5, Engine: 3/5, Transmission: 3/5, Running gear: 3/5, Electrics: 3/5, Vehicle history: 2/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/1954-mercedes-benz-170sv-8364.
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom
