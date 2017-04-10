Mercedes-Benz > 170

This Mercedes 170 DS was imported from the United States around 10 years ago. The owner kept it garaged, however didn’t use it. After 10 years without use the engine still starts right away but need some service before you can use it on the road again. Lots of potential. Great candidate for full restoration.
Stephensonweg 13
Gorinchem, 4207 HA, Zuid-Holland
Netherlands
