Mercedes-Benz 170

€27,500 (£23,512.50)
car description

This Mercedes 170 DS was imported from the United States around 10 years ago. The owner kept it garaged, however didn’t use it. After 10 years without use the engine still starts right away but need some service before you can use it on the road again. Lots of potential. Great candidate for full restoration.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258166
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > 170
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Red
  • Year
    1953
  • Mileage
    65000 mi
Stephensonweg 13
Gorinchem, 4207 HA, Zuid-Holland
Netherlands

