2016 Mercedes AMG C63 Premium Coupe

19" 5 Tin-Spoke AMG Alloys, Premium Package (Electric Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Adaptive High Beam Assist Plus, LED Intelligent Light System, High Performance Headlights, Burmester Surround Sound System, Keyless-GO, Comfort Package, Dashboard & Beltlines In ARTICO Man-Made Leather In Black Nappa Look), Iridium Silver Metallic, Black Open-Pore Ash Wood Trim, 1 Owner From New, UK Supplied, Exceptional Example!
Selectable AMG Performance Exhaust System, COMAND Online, Cruise Control, Active Parking Assist With PARKTRONIC, Reversing Camera With Guidance Lines, Traffic Sign Assist, Collision Prevent Assist, Live Traffic Information, Hands Free Access, Remote Boot Closing, Parking Package, Mirror Package, Remote Online, DAB Radio, Nappa Leather, Communications Module, Automatic Climate Control, Electrically Adjustable Passenger Seat With Memory, Heated Front Seats, AMG Performance Steering Wheel, Touchpad With Controller, Auto Dimming Rear View & Exterior Mirrors, Electric Drivers Seat With Memory Exterior Mirrors, Electrically Folding Exterior Mirrors, Ambient Lighting, DVD Player, Adjustable Lumbar Support, Black Fabric Roof Liner, Heated Windscreen Washer System, Interior Lighting Pack
