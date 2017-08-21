2016 McLaren P1 GTR

car description

The McLaren P1 GTR is a special track version of the mighty P1, and this car is the last one ever to be made and the first in the US. It was custom ordered in bespoke Canepa Green with McLaren Orange accents. Available only to McLaren P1 owners, production of the track-focused GTR began upon completion of the 375th and final P1 road car. Without road-car regulations to hold it back, the McLaren P1 GTR pushes everything to the limit. The mid-mounted twin-turbo V8 engine and electric powerplant have a combined output of 1,000PS (986bhp) and include an ERS-style push-to-pass system. The large fixed rear wing features a Formula 1-derived Drag Reduction System and the wing mirrors have been repositioned to the A pillars to put them closer to the eye line of the driver and reduce aerodynamic drag. The car sits at a fixed ride height on race-prepared suspension over 19-inch motorsport alloy wheels. There's also an onboard air jacking system â€“ borrowed from McLaren's 650S GT3 racer â€“ for quicker tire changes. Below the rear wing is the exposed, centrally mounted inconel and titanium alloy exhaust. This all-new straight cut twin pipe design has been developed exclusively for the GTR. Th