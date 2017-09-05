loading Loading please wait....
McLaren MP4-12C Spider |

£134,850
car description

Specification MAKE McLaren MODEL MP4-12C Spider COLOUR Red YEAR 2013/62 MILEAGE 18113 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this exceptional Mclaren MP4-12C Spider. Finished in Volcano Red with Black Leather and Red Space Fabric Interior. STANDARD EQUIPMENT Anti Locking Brakes, Driver and Passenger Airbags, Remote Central Locking with Alarm/Immobiliser, Climate Control, Rain Sensing Wipers, Electric Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, Cruise Control. OPTIONAL EXTRAS Meridian Sound System, Stealth Pack, Exhaust Tips in Black, Heated and Electric Seats, Front & Rear Parking Sensors. TRANSMISSION SSG Automatic ENGINE CAPACITY 3798 STANDARD POWER (BHP) 616 EMISSIONS (CO 2 ) 279 PRICE £134,850

mclaren mp4 12c spider red airbag black-leather cruise-control immobiliser leather black-interior v8 dark-interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310405
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    McLaren > MP4-12C
  • Mileage
    134850 mi
The Foundry, 26 High Street, Bramley
Bramley, GU5 0HB, Surrey
United Kingdom

