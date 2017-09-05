Specification MAKE McLaren MODEL MP4-12C Spider COLOUR Red YEAR 2013/62 MILEAGE 18113 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this exceptional Mclaren MP4-12C Spider. Finished in Volcano Red with Black Leather and Red Space Fabric Interior. STANDARD EQUIPMENT Anti Locking Brakes, Driver and Passenger Airbags, Remote Central Locking with Alarm/Immobiliser, Climate Control, Rain Sensing Wipers, Electric Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, Cruise Control. OPTIONAL EXTRAS Meridian Sound System, Stealth Pack, Exhaust Tips in Black, Heated and Electric Seats, Front & Rear Parking Sensors. TRANSMISSION SSG Automatic ENGINE CAPACITY 3798 STANDARD POWER (BHP) 616 EMISSIONS (CO 2 ) 279 PRICE £134,850 Interested in vehicle × INTERESTED IN VEHICLE McLaren MP4-12C Spider Submit Close Form Print vehicle details E-Mail to a friend × E-MAIL TO A FRIEND McLaren MP4-12C Spider Bramley have a McLaren MP4-12C Spider available for sale. Check it out on their web site: http://www.bramley.com/carsales/details/McLaren/MP4-12C-Spider/12435.htm Submit Close Form Stock Index Go Back FINANCE EXAMPLE Representative Example Representative 9.9% APR Fixed Rate of Interest 5.00% Price £134,85
The Foundry, 26 High Street, Bramley
Bramley, GU5 0HB, Surrey
United Kingdom
