McLaren 650 S Spider

Specification MAKE McLaren MODEL 650 S Spider COLOUR Carbon Black with Carbon Black Alcantara YEAR 2014/14 MILEAGE 6450 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this exceptional Mclaren 650S Spider finished in Carbon Black with Carbon Black Alcantara with contrasting Yellow Stitching and Yellow Piping. This example has the benefit of having had paint film protection installed from new, so the paintwork is in excellent condition. STANDARD EQUIPMENT Anti Locking Brakes, Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Electrically Operated Hard Top, Yellow Brake Calipers with Black Logo, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Carbon Black Alcantara Steering Wheel, Electric Windows, Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, Climate Control, Remote Central Locking with Alarm/Immobiliser. OPTIONAL EXTRAS Meridian Surround Sound System, Carbon Fibre Rear Bumper, Carbon Fibre Front Splitter, Carbon Fibre Door Blades, Alarm Upgrade, Extended Carbon Fibre Interior Upgrade, Carbon Fibre Door Insert, Lightweight Forged 650 S Alloy Wheels in Stealth Finish, Electrically Adjustable Heated Seats with Memory, Rear Parking Camera, Stealth Pack, Sports Exhaust, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Vehicle Lift System,