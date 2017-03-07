2014 McLaren 650s Spider

19"/20" Lightweight Forged 650s Diamond Cut Finish Alloys, Yellow Brake Calipers with Black Logo, Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Sports Exhaust, Carbon Fibre Interior Upgrade, Carbon Fibre Exterior Upgrade Package, Carbon Fibre Rear Bumper, Carbon Fibre Front Splitter, Carbon Fibre Door Blades, Vehicle Lifter, Stealth Pack, Stealth McLaren Badge, Meridian Surround Sound System, Front & Rear Parking Sensors including Rear Parking Camera, Full Carbon Black Alcantara Interior Trim (Including Door Inserts, Seats, Dashboard, Upper Facia, Stitching), Leather Steering Wheel, Cadmium Yellow Leather Seat Piping, Volumetric Alarm Upgrade, Lithium-Ion Battery Charger, Storm Grey Retractable Hardtop, Storm Grey Side Intake, Pirelli P Zero Corsa Tyres, Electric/Heated/Memory Seats, Branded Floor Mat Set, Vehicle Tracking System, Ashtray, Airbrake in Storm Grey, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Just Been Serviced, Model Designation 2015 Model Year, Full Paint Protection Film (PPF) Applied To The Front End, Massive Spec, Listed At Â£249,700 When New, Stunning Example!
Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom
Oct 17, 2017
Sep 4, 2017