loading Loading please wait....
» » »

2013 McLaren 12C Spider

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Lightweight Forged Wheels with Stealth Finish, Papaya Spark Special Paint, Vehicle Lifter, Carbon Fibre Interior Upgrade with Special Satin Finish, MSO Carbon Fibre Satin Cluster, MSO Bespoke Floor Mats, MSO Headrest McLaren Logo, Carbon Fibre Sill Panels, Carbon Fibre Turning Vanes, Carbon Fibre Badge Set, Sport Exhaust, Stealth Pack, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Alcantara & Leather Interior, Contrast Stitching in Orange, McLaren Orange Brake Callipers, Tyre Pressure Monitoring, Electric & Heated Seats with Memory, IRIS Upgrade with Satellite Navigation & Meridian Sound System, Vehicle Tracking System, Volumetric Alarm Upgrade, Car Cover, Fire Extinguisher, Warning Triangle & First Aid Kit.

Accessories

romans international 2013 mclaren 12c spider black alcantara carbon heated-seats leather lightweight parking-sensor sat-nav tracker

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306004
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    McLaren > 12C
  • Mileage
    6150 mi
Email Dealer >>

Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed