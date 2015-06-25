Stone Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, Electric Drivers Seat, Climate A/C, BOSE Surround Sound with 6 Disc C/D, 18'' Alloys, Compression Tested - All Good, Full Service History, 1 Owner , Aluminium Scuff PLates, Front Fog Lamps, Multiple Airbags, Traction & Stability Control, Limited Slip Diff, Isofix, Alarm & Immobiliser, 6 Month Upgradable Wty- See Website For Details
Stone Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, Electric Drivers Seat, Climate A/C, BOSE Surround Sound with 6 Disc C/D, 18'' Alloys, Compression Tested - All Good, Full Service History, 1 Owner , Aluminium Scuff PLates, Front Fog Lamps, Multiple Airbags, Traction & Stability Control, Limited Slip Diff, Isofix, Alarm & Immobiliser, 6 Month Upgradable Wty- See Website For Details
Worthing Road
Horsham, West Sussex
United Kingdom
Dec 14, 2015
Jun 25, 2015