Mazda RX8

Air Conditioning, Full Leather, Electric Seats, CD Player, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Power Steering, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Central Locking, Isofix, Heated Seats, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, 18'' Alloys, Service history MAZDA RX8 231 4 DOOR COUPE, BLUE, 61,824 MILES, S/HISTORY, FULL LEATHER, AIR CON, HEATED E/SEATS, ABS, MULTI AIR BAGS, ISOFIX, E/WINDOWS, E/MIRRORS, CD PLAYER, C/LOCKS, PAS, F/FOGS, 18'' ALLOY WHEELS... SUSSEX.. EAST SUSSEX...SUSSEX...EASTBOURNE..

  • Ad ID
    413282
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > RX-8
  • Mileage
    61824 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2616
£2,495

Lottbridge Drove
Eastbourne, East Sussex
United Kingdom

