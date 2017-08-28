loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mazda RX8

Compare this car
£1,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Full Leather, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Electric Seats, CD Player, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Power Steering, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Central Locking, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, 18'' Alloys, Service history GREAT METALLIC ON THIS ONE, MAZDA RX8 231 COUPE 4 DOOR, METALLIC RED, 58,879 MILES, S/HISTORY, TWO TONE RED AND BLACK SPORTS LEATHER SEATS, AIR CON, CD PLAYER, E/WINDOWS, C/LOCKS, ABS, MULTI AIR ABGS, HEATED SEATS, 6 SPEED GEAR BOX, F/FOGS, 18'' ALLOY WHEELS

Accessories

Full Leather, Air Conditioning, Heated Seats, Electric Seats, CD Player, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Power Steering, ABS, Multiple Airbags, Central Locking, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, 18'' Alloys, Service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308440
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > RX-8
  • Mileage
    58879 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2616
Email Dealer >>

Lottbridge Drove
Eastbourne, East Sussex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed