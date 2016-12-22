loading Loading please wait....
Mazda RX8

£3,495
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Full Leather, Xenon Headlamps, Alarm, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Sports Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, Traction Control, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Bose, Multi-Disc CD Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 18'' Alloys, Full service history 2006 06 Mazda RX8 231 4dr Coupe 6 Speed, Red Met, full black leather interior, pas, airbags, e/windows/mirrors, air/con, climate control, r/c/locking, heated front seats, CD player with Bose sound system, suicide doors, isofix, 18in alloys, front fogs, 1 previous keeper (Demo plus one owner), just 28,000 miles with full Mazda Service history (7 Services) , Service book and lots of bills, MOT till 28th May 2017, looks and drives fantastic, any trial or inspection welcome, credit and debit cards accepted, finance available subject to status.

  • Ad ID
    222059
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > RX-8
  • Mileage
    28000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2616
Falcon Service Area
Ely, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

