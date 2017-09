car description

2008 MAZDA RX8 231 PS, EXCELLENT SPEC WITH EXTRAS, BODYKIT, FULL BLACK LEATHER ELE SPORTS SEATS, HEATED SEATS, SERVICE HISTORY, LOOKS AND DRIVES VERY GOOD, HPI CLEARED WITH VOSA SERVICE HISTORY, JULY 2018 MOT AND FULL SERVICE. Standard Features - Climate Control, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Electric Windows, In Car Entertainment, Heated seats, Airbags, Power steering, Remote central locking, Immobiliser, CD Player, Sports seats. 4 seats, 4 doors.