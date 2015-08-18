Mazda - RX 7 - 1984

car description

Sports car - icon with a high collector's value, but also high driving pleasure. The RX 7 with the Wankel engine is considered a technical avant-garde symbolof its time. Striking is the practical tailgate made of glass, the ride comfort, the pleasant space. The pop-up headlamps are as rich in history as the alloy rims and the roof. For true connoisseurs, of course, the technology of the Wankel engine is a fascination. Also popular, despite being a sports car, is the smooth running of the engine.Almost ten years ago, this vehicle joined the private museum of a large private collection of automobiles and automobilia.Time and again, but not very often, but with pleasure, driven.In very good condition, mint condition interior, black, grey interior fabric with red trim (Mazda original).Expert appraisal” Very good original condition 2Collectible condition.This vehicle can be viewed - upon agreement - anytime in Vienna.§ 57 / TÜV without problems 2/18 (current) and probably also going forward.Serial number: JMZFB 131200667894205/60 R 1386 H tyres50speed transmission105 HPHubraum 573 ccm/ 2 Scheiben