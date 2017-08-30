loading Loading please wait....
Mazda RX-7

£6,000 - £8,000
Has reserve price
Classic Car Auctions - CCA September 2017 Classic Car Sale
23 Sep 2017

car description

Offered for sale is a 2.2L 1983 Mazda RX7 manual. Coming with a partial history file, this lot's condition scores 81/135. A rare Mazda RX7 fitted with the twin-rotor Wankel engine7...Two lady owners in 34 years, current since 1987Supplied originally in Mildura, Victoria in AustraliaDuring its life it has covered 164,000 kms (101,000 miles) Repainted 1998 /9 in Lemon YellowCurrent owner moved to the UK in 99. RX7 followed in 2003 Does have some history and will be supplied with a fresh MOT  Exterior: 3/5, Interior: 3/5, Engine: 3/5, Transmission: 3/5, Running gear: 3/5, Electrics: 3/5, Vehicle history: 3/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/1983-mazda-rx7-series-1.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308642
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Last updated
    30/08/2017
  • Category
    Mazda > RX-7
  • Colour
    Yellow
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    164081 mi
  • Engine Size
    2.2
Auction information
  • Auction Date:
    23/09/2017
  • Lot number:
    461
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom

