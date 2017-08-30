Mazda > RX-7

car description

Offered for sale is a 2.2L 1983 Mazda RX7 manual. Coming with a partial history file, this lot's condition scores 81/135. A rare Mazda RX7 fitted with the twin-rotor Wankel engine7...Two lady owners in 34 years, current since 1987Supplied originally in Mildura, Victoria in AustraliaDuring its life it has covered 164,000 kms (101,000 miles) Repainted 1998 /9 in Lemon YellowCurrent owner moved to the UK in 99. RX7 followed in 2003 Does have some history and will be supplied with a fresh MOT Exterior: 3/5, Interior: 3/5, Engine: 3/5, Transmission: 3/5, Running gear: 3/5, Electrics: 3/5, Vehicle history: 3/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/1983-mazda-rx7-series-1.