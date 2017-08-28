Mazda > MX5

car description

Our wonderful Montego Blue Gleaneagles limited edition 1.8i MX-5 has just 43,900 miles from new and 2 lady owners.



Only 400 units were made between October 1995 and May 1996 (of which around half are thought to still exist) and cost £16,500 when new. Our example is in wonderful condition - spec unique to the Gleneagles edition includes full champagne leather, tartan gearbox gaiter trim, matching leather tonneau cover with tartan trim, walnut effect trim, Gleneagles black leather steering wheel, Clarion DRX8175R single disc CD player, special 15 inch alloy wheels with locking wheel nuts, amazing metallic Montego Blue paintwork and two Gleneagles tartan caps that are as new and never been worn. Standard equipment also included a security immobiliser, cockpit brace, CD player and power steering. This example comes with an as-new hardtop and storage bag, a £1250 option when new, and we still have the original sales invoice from 1996 for £18,050.



We have a pile of MOT certificate to confirm the mileage, and the current test expires 28 February 2018 with no advisories. The service book has 11 stamps the last in March 2015 at 41,777 miles. The car had front discs and pads plus rear pads in March 2016 and a new cambelt at 43,662 miles in May of this year. We have 3 keys and the tartan service pack, the wheels are perfect and the rear tyres are brand new Toyos - fronts are nearly new with plenty of tread. The roof is in excellent condition with no cracks in the seams and the rear window is in good condition with just the lightest scratch marks. The car is solid throughout with none of the usual rust issues.



• Just 2 owners from new



• 43,900 documented miles



• New cambelt



We are 30 seconds from junction 2a off the M26 and 5 minutes from junction 2 off the M20. Viewing strictly by appointment. Call us on ANYTIME 07711 645 465 to view. Part exchange considered. Credit and debit cards accepted.