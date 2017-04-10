Mazda > MX5

car description

FOR SALE

A gorgeous UK Mazda MX-5 with two owners and just 22,580 miles.



EQUIPMENT

Laminated windscreen, retractable halogen headlamps, bright finish door handles, colour coded bumpers, outer mirrors and mud guards, manual folding black canvas soft top, rear tonneau, side impact beams, suspension brace bar, tachometer, leather steering wheel and gearknob gaiter, bucket seats, interior light, map light, cigar lighter and ashtray, locking glovebox, locking centre storage box, Dealer accessories; Genuine Mazda trunk lid carrier, Mazda tailored floor mats, GT Auto Alarm.



EXTERIOR

This incredible preserved Mazda MX-5 is finished in factory original Classic Red (colour code SU). The paintwork boasts a pristine deep gloss shine and impeccable finish with only miniscule markings, commensurate with the super low mileage covered. The showroom fresh appeal is a credit to the fastidious two keepers from new, who insisted on garage storage. The black canvas hood is outstanding with a tight fit and only the faintest hairline scratches to the plastic screen. Even the often damaged or removed Mazda decal to the front bumper remains fully intact! A useful Mazda chrome boot carrier is easily removed with no damage. The epitome of a modern classic sports car, preserved to the highest standard.



INTERIOR

Trimmed in the standard Black Cloth upholstery this interior is exactly how Mazda intended. Everything is co-ordinated and operates perfectly. The high backed seats offering maximum comfort and support and show virtually no wear. The driver’s seat has very slight bobbling. The classic sports dashboard houses a cluster of crystal clear instruments that function precisely and retain a new car feel. The leather trimmed steering wheel with pristine white stitching is as new. The tonneau cover, wheel brace, jack and toolkit are all present and spotlessly clean. The no frills driver focused concept by perfected by Mazda is simply wonderful, and this example affirms the notion perfectly.



ENGINE & TRANSMISSION

To experience driving a well maintained Mk1 MX-5 is a true motoring delight. The lightweight 1.6 litre 16v DOHC engine sits low and behind the front axle to offer a low centre of gravity and centralised weight distribution making handling perfectly balanced and delightfully responsive. With 113bhp available, a top speed of 115mph and 0-60mph time of 8.3 seconds is achieved. Regular servicing and low mileage, the engine is lively and power flow very smooth. The engine bay is pristine with all factory plates and stickers intact. The close ratio five speed gearbox provides short and positive gear changes. Brilliant!



WHEELS, TYRES & BRAKES

This unmodified Mazda retains its factory fitted 14 x 5.5j alloy wheels, affectionately known as the ‘Daisy’ style. Shod in Pirelli P6000 185/60R14 tyres with excellent tread remaining, the unrestored wheels show miniscule age related markings but still have prominent factory stampings which are otherwise lost upon refurbishment. The space saver spare tyre is unused and has the coloured factory banding still visible. Ventilated front and solid rear discs install maximum braking confidence.



HISTORY FILE

Registered new on 2nd April 1991 by Main Dealers Follett Mazda of Mayfair, London, this exceptional example boasts credentials of only 22,580 miles covered by just two keepers from new. A new car order form, subsequent purchase invoice and welcome letters from Mazda to first owner, Mr M Gale, reveals the amount paid of £15,750 less a part exchange allowance of £13,000 for his 1990 Mazda MX5! This cherished vehicle has wanted for nothing, and despite the low mileage covered was taken annually, without fail, to a Mazda Main Dealer for servicing by the fastidious first owner. The original service book displays ten Mazda Dealer stamps with supporting invoices. The beautifully presented history file contains further service invoices under the second keeper, Mr M Winters, who was and still is a neighbour of the first owner! Furthermore, every MOT certificate has been kept to fully verify the low mileage, and even all old tax discs have been retained. Completing the amazing history file are all handbooks and guides in the Mazda wallet, owners service log and five sets of keys with original code tags!



Original, low mileage and unmolested cars are hard to find, and without question this preserved car fulfils the requirement perfectly.



MOT April 2018, HPI Clear.



