MAZDA MX-5 RF 2.0 SPORT NAV with Safety Pack & Styling Kit Manual

£23,995
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: RF 2.0 SPORT NAV with Safety Pack & Styling Kit Manual Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 2384 Engine Size: 1998 Ext Color: Soul Red

DAB Radio, 17` Alloy Wheels, 7` Colour touch-screen display, Adaptive Front lighting System, Aha app and Stitcher app integration for Internet radio, Bluetooth With Voice Control, Climate Control, Coming home leaving home lights, Cruise control with adjustable speed limiter, Dual front and side airbags, Electric folding hardtop, Dynamic Stability Control with Traction Control System, Dusk-sensing Automatic Headlights, Electrically-adjustable drivers seat, Emergency Stop Signalling system, Heated front seats, Front parking sensors, Facebook and Twitter functionality, Engine start stop button, Hill Hold Assist, Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, LED daytime running lights, Limited Slip Differential, Mazda Navigation System, Multimedia Commander and separate volume control dial, MZD Connect, Premium Bose sound system, Privacy glass, Smart City Brake Support, Rear parking sensors, Reversing camera, Thatcham Category 1 alarm and immobiliser, Smart keyless entry, Rain-sensing front wipers

  • Ad ID
    316725
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    2384 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1998
  • Engine Model
    1998
JCT600 Mazda Leeds
Leeds, LS126AN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

