MAZDA MX-5 RF 2.0 Sport Nav 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: RF 2.0 Sport Nav 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 123 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: BLACK
Integrated bluetooth with steering wheel mounted controls, Cruise control + speed limiter, Hill hold assist, Lane departure warning system, PAS, Rear parking sensor, 7' touchscreen with multimedia commander, Satellite navigation system, Trip computer, Water temperature gauge, 9 speakers, Auxiliary input socket, Bose Premium Audio system, DAB Digital radio, MP3 compatible radio/single CD player, USB/iPod connection,Demonstrator Mazda MX-5 RF and a huge saving off the new manufactures list price - Available for sale end December!
Invicta Honda & Mazda Tunbridge Wells
Tunbridge Wells, TN23DS, Kent
United Kingdom
Aug 7, 2017
May 30, 2017