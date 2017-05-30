loading Loading please wait....
MAZDA MX-5 RF 2.0 Sport Nav 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MAZDA Model: MX-5 Trim: RF 2.0 Sport Nav 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 123 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: BLACK

Integrated bluetooth with steering wheel mounted controls, Cruise control + speed limiter, Hill hold assist, Lane departure warning system, PAS, Rear parking sensor, 7' touchscreen with multimedia commander, Satellite navigation system, Trip computer, Water temperature gauge, 9 speakers, Auxiliary input socket, Bose Premium Audio system, DAB Digital radio, MP3 compatible radio/single CD player, USB/iPod connection,Demonstrator Mazda MX-5 RF and a huge saving off the new manufactures list price - Available for sale end December!

  • Ad ID
    401564
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    123 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Invicta Honda & Mazda Maidstone
Maidstone, ME159NW, Kent
United Kingdom

