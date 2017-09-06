loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mazda MX-5 ON SALE NOW

Compare this car
£14,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

ONE owner Mazda MX5 Sport Graphite presented in Aquatic Blue comes with a full history and the following specification; black leather, heated seats, multi-function leather steering wheel, climate control, navigation, bluetooth phone connectivity, aux-in point, electric hardtop finished in Meteor Grey, Meteor Grey mirror caps, automatic dimming rear view mirror, cruise control, Bilstein suspension, limited slip differential (LSD) and 17" alloy wheels. This MX-5 is a special edition with a limited production of 500 vehicles within the UK. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: Convertible Transmission: Manual Mileage: 17,000 Fuel Type: Petrol Registered: 2013 (13) Doors: 2 Engine Size: 2.0 Finished in: Aquatic Blue

Accessories

mazda mx5 now blue 1-owner alloy-wheels black-leather bluetooth cruise-control hardtop heated-seats leather manual petrol sat-nav 2013 hands-free black-interior mx 5 roadster rwd sportscar convertible 2wd dark-interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310637
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mazda > MX5
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    17000 mi
Email Dealer >>

OX12 9LJ, Oxfordshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed