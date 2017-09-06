Mazda MX-5 ON SALE NOW

car description

ONE owner Mazda MX5 Sport Graphite presented in Aquatic Blue comes with a full history and the following specification; black leather, heated seats, multi-function leather steering wheel, climate control, navigation, bluetooth phone connectivity, aux-in point, electric hardtop finished in Meteor Grey, Meteor Grey mirror caps, automatic dimming rear view mirror, cruise control, Bilstein suspension, limited slip differential (LSD) and 17" alloy wheels. This MX-5 is a special edition with a limited production of 500 vehicles within the UK. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: Convertible Transmission: Manual Mileage: 17,000 Fuel Type: Petrol Registered: 2013 (13) Doors: 2 Engine Size: 2.0 Finished in: Aquatic Blue